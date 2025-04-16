Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

