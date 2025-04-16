Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.
Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 3.2 %
EMMA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.11. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emmaus Life Sciences
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Lemonade: Leveraging AI to Underwrite a Path to Profitability
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Penny Stocks With $10 Potential
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.