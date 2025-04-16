Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 3.2 %

EMMA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.11. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

