Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.36 and traded as high as C$61.17. Enbridge shares last traded at C$61.05, with a volume of 5,343,315 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup set a C$75.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.14.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence purchased 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,238.21. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.