Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.65. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 372 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.