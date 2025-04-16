Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – April 13th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Target, Comcast, and Walt Disney are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the creative and leisure industries, including film, television, music, gaming, live events, and digital media. Their market performance often hinges on consumer trends, emerging technologies, and the success of their creative projects, making them both dynamic and potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 40,432,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 30,139,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,139,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,452,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.06.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,797,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

