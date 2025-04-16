Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 3419694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

