Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RCI Q1 Earnings

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RCI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,487 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,210,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,094,000 after buying an additional 992,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,697,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 572,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

