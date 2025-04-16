Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bandwidth Q3 Earnings

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAND. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,319. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 6,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $102,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,584.10. This trade represents a 10.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,220 shares of company stock worth $1,000,954. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 16,036.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

