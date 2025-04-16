Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. Eskay Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.31.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

About Eskay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.