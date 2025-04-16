Everest Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.1% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.