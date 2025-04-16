Everest Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.1% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
