Everest Management Corp. Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.3% of Everest Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after acquiring an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,212,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,950,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after buying an additional 135,172 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

