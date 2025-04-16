Everest Management Corp. Takes $213,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.04 and its 200 day moving average is $389.98. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

