Everest Management Corp. Takes $777,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.7% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

