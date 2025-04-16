Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,246 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,755,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

