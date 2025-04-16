Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 741,480 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,599,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 741,480 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
