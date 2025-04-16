Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629,008 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 646,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Plains GP by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 370,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.