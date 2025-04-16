Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

HP stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

