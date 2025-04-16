Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,225 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

