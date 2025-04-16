Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 14,052 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in DocuSign by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,880.70. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock worth $3,998,719. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

