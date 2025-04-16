Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 227,298 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,298 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $32,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

