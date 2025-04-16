Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies
In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
