Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 4,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 million and a PE ratio of 42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergreen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

