F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,856,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in F5 by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.78.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $263.53 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

