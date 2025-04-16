Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $87,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,921.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,817.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,981.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

