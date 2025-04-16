FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.
FB Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
FBK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $58.88.
FB Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $104,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,921,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,700,260.87. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
