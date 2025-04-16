Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

