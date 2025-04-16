FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Shares Up 30% – Should You Buy?

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) rose 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 5,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

About FIBRA Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

