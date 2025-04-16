Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6,175.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 7,939,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,231,000 after buying an additional 7,813,298 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 529,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

