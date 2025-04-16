FIH group (LON:FIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.50 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 7249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.53).

FIH group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.82. The company has a market capitalization of £21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32.

Get FIH group alerts:

FIH group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.