Financial Survey: CG Oncology (CGON) and Its Competitors

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CG Oncology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CG Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36% CG Oncology Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CG Oncology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 9 1 3.10 CG Oncology Competitors 1950 5418 14007 300 2.58

Risk and Volatility

CG Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $63.88, indicating a potential upside of 217.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 126.49%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

CG Oncology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CG Oncology’s peers have a beta of -4.48, indicating that their average share price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CG Oncology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $1.14 million -$48.61 million -14.16 CG Oncology Competitors $575.27 million -$70.96 million 0.10

CG Oncology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CG Oncology. CG Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CG Oncology beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

