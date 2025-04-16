Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.30. 3,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

