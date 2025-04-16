Finer Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,094,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,232,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52,200.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 530,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $148,359,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $461.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

