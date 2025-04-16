Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

