Finer Wealth Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.69. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

