Finward Bancorp Buys Shares of 7,900 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,974,000 after acquiring an additional 587,394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
GVI stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02.
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
