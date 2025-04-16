Finward Bancorp Invests $641,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

