Finward Bancorp Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after buying an additional 587,596 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
