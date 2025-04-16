Finward Bancorp Purchases Shares of 3,195 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

