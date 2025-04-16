Finward Bancorp Purchases Shares of 3,195 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.