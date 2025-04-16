Finward Bancorp Purchases Shares of 9,042 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,513,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,192,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,143,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,653,000 after purchasing an additional 369,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

