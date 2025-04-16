Finward Bancorp Takes $302,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

