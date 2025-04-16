First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.970 EPS.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of FR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 2,126,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,732. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.
First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
