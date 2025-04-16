First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.970 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 2,126,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,732. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

