First Merchants Co. (FRMEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 15th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRMEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

