First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLIC

First of Long Island Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 2,711.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.