First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 135,283 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

