First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.39. 158,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 91,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $223.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 162,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 615,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 109,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1,257.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.