First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 843,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. 29,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,825. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

