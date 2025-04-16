Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 940050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares in the company, valued at $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,301 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 747,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 610,229 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.