Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 940050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,301 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 747,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 610,229 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
