Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 761.3% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of FBRX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
