Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 761.3% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of FBRX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBRX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Forte Biosciences from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

