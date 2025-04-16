Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 68339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,722,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,656,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,425,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,148,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,614,000 after buying an additional 329,767 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after buying an additional 612,395 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

