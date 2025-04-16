Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $2.76. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 5,795 shares.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.
Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.
